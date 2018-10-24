ONE MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Mega Millions lottery officials say someone in South Carolina has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store on a country road in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

That state doesn’t require lottery winners to identify themselves.

For now, lottery officials are publicly urging the winner to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source.

They’re also urging the winner to call the Lottery.

Winners have up to 180 days to come forward to claim their money.

The massive jackpot is the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.