NO ONE INJURED IN SIOUX CITY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN A SIOUX CITY SHOOTING TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG DOUGLAS STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 1511 DOUGLAS STREET AT 7:37 P.M. AND FOUND ONE PERSON HAD FIRED 4 SHOTS INTO THE HOME.

THE RESIDENCE WAS OCCUPIED BY AN ADULT AND TWO KIDS WHEN THE SHOTS WERE FIRED.

NO ONE WAS HIT BY BULLETS, BUT THE HOUSE DID SUSTAIN SOME DAMAGE.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.