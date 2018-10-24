LOTS OF IOWANS WON SOMETHING IN MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

Even though an Iowan did not win the big Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, you may have won a smaller prize.

The Iowa Lottery says four tickets purchased in the state came within one number of getting a share of the big jackpot.

Spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says you should carefully check your ticket before throwing it away to be sure you haven’t won something.

One of the near-miss tickets was bought in Davenport and is worth one million dollars.

Neubauer says the big jackpots bring in a lot of new players who may not be totally familiar with the prizes that are available.

Iowa Lottery players bought more than five-point-six million dollars of Mega Millions tickets for Tuesday’s drawing.

That includes a single-day record purchase of nearly three-point-three million dollars in tickets on Tuesday alone.

