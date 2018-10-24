ERNST & GRASSLEY CONCERNED OVER WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MIGRANT CARAVAN REACHES U.S. BORDER

ERNST & GRASSLEY CONCERNED OVER WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MIGRANT CARAVAN REACHES U.S....

A caravan of around 7000 Central America refugees continues through southern Mexico on its way to the United States to seek asylum.

Some U.S. Officials say they aren’t convinced everyone in the group is seeking asylum and President Trump may send our military to the border to deal with the large number of migrants.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst says those seeking asylum would have to go through the set process to be admitted to the United States:

Ernst says Homeland Security is monitoring the caravan’s progress through Mexico:

Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mike Lee of Utah called on the Trump Administration to seek an agreement with Mexico to assist in accommodating the stream of migrants traveling through Mexico seeking asylum.

The senators noted acknowledgements by former Obama administration officials that potential security threats are exploiting immigration vulnerabilities to enter the United States.