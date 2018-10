DAKOTA COUNTY RESIDENTS HEAR CANDIDATES VIEWS ON ISSUES

DAKOTA COUNTY VOTERS HEARD FROM THE CANDIDATES WHO ARE RUNNING FOR THE COUNTY COMMISSION AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

THE FOUR CANDIDATES COMPETING FOR TWO COUNTY COMMISSION SEATS ANSWERED QUESTIONS.

THE COUNTY CANDIDATES ANSWERED QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR PAY, THE LIBRARY, THE SHERIFF’S DUTIES AS JAIL ADMINISTRATOR, TAXES AND ROAD MAINTENANCE.

REPUBLICAN TROY LAUNSBY OF HOMER IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE COUNTY’S GRAVEL ROADS AND BRIDGES:

OC……..BOTH OF THOSE PROBLEMS. :18

DEMOCRAT LARRY ALBENESIUS OF JACKSON SAYS IF HE IS ELECTED, HE WOULD RETURN HIS PAY AS COMMISSIONER, OVER $20,000, TO THE COUNTY, BECAUSE HE THINKS THE PAY IS HIGH COMPARED TO OTHER COUNTIES IN NEBRASKA:

OC……….TO THE TAXPAYERS. :07

REPUBLICAN JANET GILL, ALSO FROM JACKSON, SAYS SHE THOUGHT PROPERTY VALUES IN THE COUNTY WERE BEING ASSESSED PROPERLY:

OC……….TAXES DO SUPPORT. :20

DEMOCRAT RON HARTNETT OF DAKOTA CITY STATED FREQUENTLY THAT A TAX ATTORNEY SHOULD BE HIRED, TO HELP THE COMMISSION WITH FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY AND FINDING WAYS TO COMBINE SERVICES:

OC……..COMBINING SOME SERVICES. :13

SEVEN OF THE EIGHT CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR FOUR OPEN CITY COUNCIL SEATS APPEARED AND SPOKE.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SPONSORED THE EVENT AT THE SOUTH SIOUX MIDDLE SCHOOL AUDITORIUM.