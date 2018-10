DAKOTA COUNTY VOTERS WILL HEAR FROM CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THE COUNTY COMMISSION AND ALSO CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY TONIGHT.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS HOSTING A CANDIDATES FORUM AT THE SOUTH SIOUX MIDDLE SCHOOL AUDITORIUM AT 7PM.

THE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES WILL SPEAK BEGINNING AT 7PM WITH THE COUNTY COMMISSION CANDIDATES TO FOLLOW AROUND 7:45.

A FELLOWSHIP COFFEE WITH THE CANDIDATES WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER THE FORUM.