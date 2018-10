PATE SAYS IOWA’S VOTING SYSTEM IS SECURE

IOWA’S SECRETARY OF STATE WANTS VOTERS TO KNOW THAT CASTING THEIR BALLOT IS A SAFE AND SECURE PROCESS.

PAUL PATE SAYS VOTING SECURITY IS HELPED BY THE FACT THAT IOWA VOTERS CAST PAPER BALLOTS:

IOWA HAS 1600 VOTING PRECINCTS ACROSS THE STATE INCLUDING 44 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

PATE SAYS POLL WORKERS ARE MANNING THOSE SITES AND THEY KNOW MANY OF THE PEOPLE FROM THEIR DISTRICT WHO COME TO VOTE:

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THOSE POLL WORKERS HELP THE ELECTION PROCESS RUN SMOOTHLY:

SATELLITE VOTING IN WOODBURY COUNTY WILL BEGIN OCTOBER 27TH AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER IN THE FORMER CITY AUDITORIUM BUILDING.