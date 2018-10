NO LIVE STREAMING OF WOODBURY COUNTY, SIOUX CITY COUNCIL & SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS JOINED THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL AND SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD IN DISCONTINUING TO LIVE STREAM THEIR MEETINGS TO THE PUBLIC.

THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS ENDED LIVE STREAMING AS OF TODAY’S (TUESDAY’S) MEETING.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DE WITT SAYS THE REASON IS THE SAME AS THE CITY’S AND SCHOOL BOARD’S REASON:

OC……..BACK UP VISIBLE. :13

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE CITY HOPES TO RESUME BROADCASTING COUNCIL MEETINGS SOON:

OC…….ON OUR WEBSITE. ;23

DEWITT SAYS FEDERAL REGULATIONS WITH THE AMERICAN DISABILITIES ACT HAVE TIED THE BOARD’S HANDS ON THE MATTER:

OC…………WHICH WAY TO GO. :15

NOT LIVE STREAMING MEETINGS MEANS THAT HOMEBOUND AND BLIND PEOPLE WHO CAN’T ATTEND THE MEETINGS NOW LOSE THEIR ACCESS TO HEAR OR WATCH THE PROCEEDINGS.

DEWITT AND PADMORE SAY NOBODY HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COUNTY OR CITY REGARDING THE HEARING IMPAIRED ISSUE TO DATE.

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY CONSIDERED THE POSSIBILITY OF A SIGN LANGUAGE PERSON, BUT THAT ALSO HAS A COST:

OC…………COST PROHIBITIVE. :09

DEWITT SAYS COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS ADVISED THE BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY DISCONTINUE THE LIVE STREAMING OF THE MEETINGS AS THE CITY DID WITH THEIRS TWO WEEKS AGO.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT NOW POSTS THEIR MEETING VIDEO A COUPLE OF DAYS LATER, BUT IT TAKES UP TO THREE DAYS TO ADD CLOSED CAPTIONING.