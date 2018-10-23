HUBBELL & REYNOLDS SET SPENDING RECORDS FOR GOVERNOR’S RACE

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell are taking to the road in the closing two weeks of the campaign.

Both candidates have announced bus tours.

The two candidates have raised more money than any other previous candidates for Iowa governor in history.

Hubbell has raised nearly $18 million dollars, including $6.4 million of his own money.

Reynolds has raised nearly $12 million for the campaign.

Both candidates topped the previous record of nearly $10 million dollars raised by former Governor Terry Branstad the last election in 2014.