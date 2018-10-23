FIRE DESTROYS RURAL LE MARS HOME

Fire has destroyed a home in rural Plymouth County near Le Mars.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says crews could see flames from the fire on Muskrat Drive as they approached on Highway 3 around 6am Tuesday:

OC……….escaped safely. :14

A family of five including three children under age 10 were outside when firefighters arrived.

Schipper says their home would be considered a total loss:

OC……….a lot of damage here. ;12

Schipper believes the fire started on a deck in the back of the home:

OC………coming up with. ;20

Le Mars Fire and Rescue was assisted by Oyens, Remsen, Merrill, Hinton and Orange City fire personnel in fighting the fire.