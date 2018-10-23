FIRE DESTROYS RURAL LE MARS HOME

Fire has destroyed a home in rural Plymouth County near Le Mars.
Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says crews could see flames from the fire on Muskrat Drive as they approached on Highway 3 around 6am Tuesday:
OC……….escaped safely. :14
A family of five including three children under age 10 were outside when firefighters arrived.
Schipper says their home would be considered a total loss:
OC……….a lot of damage here. ;12
Schipper believes the fire started on a deck in the back of the home:
OC………coming up with. ;20
Le Mars Fire and Rescue was assisted by Oyens, Remsen, Merrill, Hinton and Orange City fire personnel in fighting the fire.