DOWNTOWN’S BADGEROW BUILDING IS FOR SALE AGAIN

Sioux City’s downtown Badgerow Building is for sale once again.

The 12-story building will be auctioned off at a U.S. Marshall’s sale in the Woodbury County Courthouse foyer on November 21st at 11am.

Earlier this year a federal judge cleared the way for the foreclosure on a 5- million dollar loan to California corporation Mako One and its managing partner Bruce DeBolt.

DeBolt bought the 12 story building in 2007 and tried to market it as a computer data center and office space.

The Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust filed for foreclosure on the Badgerow Building last April, saying Mako One and managing partner Bruce DeBolt defaulted on a $6 million bond agreement to renovate the building.

The bank claimed it is owed more than $4.4 million.

Remodeling of the building has never been completed.

The Badgerow is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.