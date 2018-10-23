DORDT COLLEGE FIRES ITS BAND DIRECTOR

Dordt College in Sioux Center says the school’s Board of Trustees has fired their band director, Dr. Bradley Miedema, who has been on leave for nearly two weeks following accusations of inappropriate contact with students.

Dordt Vice President of Enrollment & Marketing, Brandon Huisman, made the announcement.

Information surfaced beginning October 8th regarding Miedema’s inappropriate solicitation and illicit contact with students.

Huisman says the investigation continues.

Huisman says the school takes the events seriously and says they and are committed to the health of their students and faculty by providing care and counseling for everyone involved.