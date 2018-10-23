DAKOTA COUNTY SALES TAX MEETING SET FOR SOUTH SIOUX TONIGHT

A meeting on the proposed half-cent local sales and use tax on the Dakota County November ballot will take place this evening in South Sioux City.

The South Sioux City City Council, Board of Education, and the Dakota County Commissioners are proposing the measure to help fund critical public education, infrastructure, and public safety needs.

If voters approve the referendum, the local sales and use tax would increase by one-half percent, from 7% to 7.5%.

That would create a 10 year revenue stream to help retire South Sioux’s Fire Hall debt.

South Sioux would devote around 12 per cent of the money raised to public safety.

The meeting is at 6pm in the South Sioux City council chambers.