ERNST PRESENTS MEDALS TO VIETNAM & KOREAN WAR VETS

Senator Joni Ernst presented military medals to three area veterans who had either lost or not received them after serving their country.

The presentation included a Purple Heart to Army Sergeant Antonio Lopez of South Sioux City.

He was wounded twice in a fire fight during the Vietnam War, and his original Purple Heart disappeared while he was recovering from his wounds in a Tokyo, Japan hospital.

Lopez had been unable to obtain a replacement for 50 years until now:

The presentation was also special for Senator Ernst, who is a veteran herself and recently retired from the Iowa National Guard:

Others receiving medals included Sailor Lester Levin, who served on the U.S.S. Iowa during the Korean War and Army Staff Sergeant Richard Skuya who served in Vietnam.

