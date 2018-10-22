SANDERS MAKES 4TH DISTRICT CAMPAIGN SWING FOR SCHOLTEN

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned in Iowa this weekend with Democratic Fourth District congressional candidate J.D. Scholten , with stops in Ames, Fort Dodge and Sioux City.

Roughly 700 people were at Morningside College Saturday evening:

Sanders, nearly tied Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses and his speeches this weekend touched on familiar themes, like raising the minimum wage and having Medicare for All.

Iowa’s fourth congressional district has a 70-thousand voter registration advantage for Republicans, but Sanders suggested intense interest among younger voters could spur record levels of voter turn-out.

Congressman King tweeted about Sanders this weekend, suggesting Sanders’ vision was akin to socialism in Venezuela and the former Soviet Union.

Photo courtesy KMEG