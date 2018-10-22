REYNOLDS & HUBBELL CLASH IN FINAL TV DEBATE

The third and final televised debate between Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell took place early Sunday morning.

The candidates again clashed over a variety of topics, each accusing the other of misleading Iowans.

Hubbell says the G-O-P tax plan Reynolds touts has restrictions that may not allow it to fully go into effect.

Reynolds says the promise of those tax cuts has been an economic driver.

Reynolds has been airing campaign ads hammering Hubbell’s management of the Younkers department store chain and she used the debate to make this charge:

Hubbell responded that the payment was the outcome of a 1992 tax audit.

In responding to questions about immigration, Reynolds said she is open to sending Iowa National Guard troops to seal the southern border.

Hubbell said such a move would put Iowa soldiers in harm’s way for political reasons.