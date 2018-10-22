Morningside is Preseason #1 for GPAC Men’s Basketball

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 100 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2018-2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied ten first place votes. Briar Cliff garnered the last first place vote and totaled 90 points and was picked second in the poll.

Dakota Wesleyan was picked third (83) followed by Doane with 69 and Dordt with 56 points to round out the top five.

Morningside won the regular and postseason championships last year in the GPAC. In all, four teams (Morningside, Northwestern, Briar Cliff and Dakota Wesleyan) qualified for the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Pentagon.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2018-19 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: