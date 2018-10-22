MEDPHARM PREPARES TO OPEN SIOUX CITY LOCATION

The company that’s the first to produce medical marijuana in Iowa will also run two of the dispensaries which sell the products.
MedPharm Iowa’s Stephen Wilson oversees the dispensary program:
Wilson says the MedPharm facilities will have a high level of security and that patient privacy is going to be taken very seriously involving prescription medications:
Wilson says when patients come in they will meet with an expert and an I-pad right in front of them.
Sioux City’s dispensary will open soon at 700 Sunnybrook Drive.
Wilson says they hope to have an open house in November.