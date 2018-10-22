KING SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER SHOULD BE SEALED TO HALT IMMIGRANT CARAVAN

Republican Congressman Steve King says if Mexico fails to stop a caravan of 7000 plus asylum seekers from Central America who’re headed north, then President Trump must follow through on his threat to send troops to seal the southern border and prevent their entry in the United States.

King says President Trump must also carry out his threat to end U.S. aid to countries along the migration route if the caravan reaches the U.S. border.

King, who is seeking a ninth term in the U.S. House, has long advocated building a wall along the southern border.

He made his comments late last week.