FIRE DAMAGES TWO SOUTH SIOUX HOMES

FIRE DESTROYED ONE HOME AND SEVERELY DAMAGED ANOTHER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW SAYS THE FIRE BEGAN AT 1530 CHOKECHERRY LANE AROUND 1PM.

HE SAYS ONE WOMAN WAS INSIDE THE HOME WHEN THE FIRE BEGAN:

OC……TO GET OUT. :10

THAT EXPLOSION TOOK PLACE AT THE BACK OF THE HOUSE.

THE HOME WAS FULLY INVOLVED WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE BLAZE THEN SPREAD TO THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR:

OC………….ACCOUNTED FOR. :14

HEAVY SMOKE MADE CONDITIONS DIFFICULT FOR FIREFIGHTERS AT TIMES.

DAKOTA CITY AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE ASSISTED AT THE SCENE.

THE RESIDENTS OF BOTH HOMES HAVE BEEN DISPLACED AND THE RED CROSS IS PROVIDING HELP FOR THEM.

Photos by Katie Copple