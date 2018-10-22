Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Concordia is Preseason #1 for GPAC Women’s Basketball

Concordia is Preseason #1 for GPAC Women’s Basketball

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia totaled 119 points to top the preseason coaches’ poll to win the 2018-19 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Bulldogs tallied nine first place votes while Dakota Wesleyan, picked second with 111 points, grabbed the other three first place votes.

Northwestern was tabbed third by the coaches with 96 points, while Morningside was picked fourth (87) and Hastings rounded out the top five with 86 points.

Last year Concordia took the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC.  Dakota Wesleyan won the NAIA Division II National Championship. In all, five  teams (Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan, Northwestern, Morningside, and Hastings) qualified for the NAIA Women’s Basketball DII National Championship Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center. Jamestown, now a member of the GPAC, also qualified for the 2018 NAIA National Tournament last year.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2018-19 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place School Points First Place Votes
1. Concordia 119 9
2. Dakota Wesleyan 111 3
3. Northwestern 96  
4. Morningside 87  
5. Hastings 86  
6. Jamestown 71  
7. Dordt 55  
8. Midland 54  
9. Briar Cliff 48  
10. Mount Marty 27  
11. Doane 24  
12. College of Saint Mary 14  

 

