AS LOTTERY JACKPOTS CONTINUE TO GROW, OFFICIALS SAY TO “PLAY SMART”

With the Mega Millions jackpot in record territory and Powerball approaching that, Iowa Lottery officials are reminding people to play smart.

Mary Neubauer of the Iowa Lottery says don’t get carried away with “Lottery Fever”:

Powerball will top $620 million this Wednesday, the 3rd largest jackpot ever for that game because nobody won Saturday’s drawing.

There’s a $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday that will likely set a new record.

It costs $2 to play either game and Neubauer says spending more on tickets doesn’t really increase your odds of winning:

The odds of winning Mega Millions are about one in 302 million. The Powerball odds are slightly better at one in 292.2 million.