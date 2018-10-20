NOBODY WINS MEGA MILLIONS….YET

Nobody won Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night’s drawing.

The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

Two tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of having at least a share of Friday’s jackpot, with one winning a prize of $10,000 and the other winning $20,000.

They each matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball, but one of the tickets had added the Megaplier option, which doubled its prize.

The next drawing will be Tuesday.

The estimated jackpot for that drawing would tie the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.