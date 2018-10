J.D. Scholten, the Democratic Candidate for Iowa’s 4th District Congressional seat, is questioning what incumbent Republican Steve King actually did to get Highway 20 four-laned in Northwest Iowa.

OC……….with it so. ;09

Scholten also questions why King tweeted an endorsement for Faith Goldy for mayor of Toronto, who Scholten’s campaign calls a “white nationalist”.

OC……….in this district. ;18

Scholten has completed 32 of 39 county town hall meetings in the district during this election campaign.