PART OF SGT. ROAD TO BE CLOSED MONDAY FOR STREET WORK

A portion of Sergeant Road between South Saint Aubin Street to Lincoln Way will be closed Monday for street repairs.

City engineering staff say local residents will still have access to their homes and driveways during the closure.

Repairs will begin Monday morning and should be completed by the afternoon.

A detour utilizing Seger Avenue, Mulberry Street, and South Saint Mary’s Street will be posted during the closure.