NORTHWEST IOWA CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 20 PROJECT

After decades of waiting, a ribbon cutting was held in Holstein Friday to mark the completion of the expansion of U.S. Highway 20 to a four-lane roadway that connects the eastern and western borders of Iowa.

The final four-lane section of the highway was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday, marking the end of a vision for the corridor that was more than 60 years in the making.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City pushed for the completion both as a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce member and later as a commissioner with the Iowa Department of Transportation:

The project began in the 1950s with individual sections being completed on opposite sides of the state – one east of Moville, the other near Dubuque.

David Ehler is the longest serving member of the Highway 20 advocacy and former City Administrator of Holstein:

U.S. 20 Association President Shirley Phillips says “There’s no limit to the possibilities for economic impact this four-lane highway will have in northwest Iowa,”

The ribbon cutting was followed by a reception hosted by the U.S. 20 Association that featured remarks from current and past members who had a hand in completing the four-lane corridor.