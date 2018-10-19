MILWAUKEE WIENER BEGINS CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

Milwaukee Wiener House began a week long celebration of its 100th anniversary with a ribbon cutting by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

John Eliades and his brother Mike have been serving up hot dogs for the last 25 of those hundred years, carrying on the family legacy at 301 Douglas Street, where they relocated in 2013.

John says a lot of preparation has been taking place for the centennial week ahead:

A street sign on their corner proclaims Milwaukee Wiener Street and a city council proclamation will be read at Monday’s council meeting.

Tuesday a special 100 year beer will debut at Milwaukee Wiener from Brioux City Brewery, Wednesday a classic car display takes place and then next Friday is customer appreciation day with a dine in dollar hot dog special of two of their famous dogs per person.