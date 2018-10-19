KING EXPLAINS TORONTO CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENT

Republican Congressman Steve King says there’s a reason he tweeted his endorsement of Faith Goldy, who’s running for mayor of Toronto, Ontario in Canada:

King’s tweet, calling Faith Goldy “pro-Western Civilization” has drawn more than a thousand critical comments describing Goldy as a white nationalist and citing her comment that Canada is undergoing a “white genocide.”

King says Goldy is a legitimate, “pro rule of law” candidate whose advertising wasn’t aired and who was not invited to debate the other two candidates running for mayor of Toronto.

King says that’s a violation of her freedom of speech.

King made his comments in an interview with Radio Iowa.