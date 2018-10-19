2018 ELECTION IS IOWA’S MOST EXPENSIVE TO DATE

Iowans are being bombarded with campaign ads in what’s become the most expensive election to date.

Jay Newell, a professor of advertising at Iowa State University, says more money is being spent on ads during this 2018 midterm election than even the 2016 presidential election.

More than six-million dollars is being spent on ads just in the governor’s race.

Newell says ads for the 2016 Iowa Caucuses started early in 2015 and ran nearly a full year.

OC………”all at once”

An Iowa State University study of political advertising during the 2016 Iowa Caucuses showed the candidates who spent more on television advertising generally received more support on caucus night, but spending does not guarantee a win.

OC……..”voting behavior” :14

Republican Jeb Bush spent more than nine-million dollars during the 2016 Caucus season, the second-biggest advertiser, but only won about three-percent of the vote.

The top spender, Marco Rubio shelled out nine-point-two million — and still placed third, behind Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Radio Iowa