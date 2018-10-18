SIOUX CITY’S PRAIRIE PARK NOW OPEN FOR PUBLIC USE

Sioux City has dedicated it’s newest public park.

Prairie Park is located along 3500 South Lewis Boulevard, next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The park includes a shelter with a “living” green roof that will provide low-maintenance and long-term sustainability, a mulch walking trail with signage on the native grasses and habitat, and a windmill to aid in sustaining the fish species that are supplied by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in the on-site lagoons.

The Gilchrist Foundation, Rockwell Collins, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and US Fish and Wildlife Service provided funding for the project.

The location is open to the public for licensed fishing.