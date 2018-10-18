NEBRASKA….HONESTLY, IT’S NOT FOR EVERYONE

Nebraska’s no longer nice in the state’s new tourism campaign.

The new sales pitch unveiled by the Nebraska Tourism Commission has a self-deprecating bent: “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

The slogan replaces one that debuted in 2014: “Visit Nebraska. Visit nice.”

State tourism director John Hicks says Nebraska consistently ranks lowest in states tourists are likely to visit, so the state’s new marketing campaign needed to be different.

One of the new ads that will begin running next spring opens with a boy peering through oversized glasses into the camera.

Then comes a voice: “Nebraska is kind of like that odd kid. … Slightly peculiar maybe.

But when you took the time to get to know him, turned out he was pretty interesting.”