HY-VEE ANNOUNCES RECALL OF SEVERAL MEAT & POTATO PRODUCTS

Hy-Vee food stores are voluntarily recalling six of their meat and potato products across its eight-state region due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria.
The potential for contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in six Hy-Vee products.
The recall is a precaution as to date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.
You can find a list of the products below.
All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.
Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
- Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each
UPC Code 023092600000
- Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each
UPC Code 023755400000
- Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each
UPC Code 023100200000
- Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each
UPC Code 023168400000
- Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each
UPC Code 023164300000
- Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces
UPC Code 023266600000