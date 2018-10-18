HY-VEE ANNOUNCES RECALL OF SEVERAL MEAT & POTATO PRODUCTS

Hy-Vee food stores are voluntarily recalling six of their meat and potato products across its eight-state region due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria.

The potential for contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in six Hy-Vee products.

The recall is a precaution as to date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

You can find a list of the products below.

All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each

UPC Code 023092600000

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each

UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each

UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each

UPC Code 023168400000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each

UPC Code 023164300000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

UPC Code 023266600000