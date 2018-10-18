GANNON BRINGS IOWA AG SECRETARY CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY

The Democratic candidate for Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture post made a campaign stop in Sioux City Thursday morning.

Tim Gannon says Iowa needs to get its farmers back to profitability, and recent federal trade tariffs are hurting that ability:

Gannon’s not convinced about President Trump’s announcement last week regarding year round sales of E-15 to boost ethanol sales:

Gannon didn’t make a direct comment when asked about the recently repealed Obama administration’s Waters of the United States EPA edict that many in the Iowa ag community opposed:

Gannon made his comments at a meet and greet at Sioux City’s Pierce Street Coffee Works.