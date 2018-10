CAMP HIGH HOPES HAUNTED LODGE PARTY IS SOLD OUT

Tickets are sold out for this Saturday’s 7th annual Haunted Lodge Party for Camp High Hopes.

Every dollar raised from the Haunted Lodge Party stays in Siouxland to help people with disabilities while they attend sessions at Camp High Hopes.

This year’s highlights will include a Witch Flash Mob, a costume contest, an auction and a Lip Sync Battle.

The event takes place at the Delta Hotel in South Sioux City starting at 6pm Saturday.