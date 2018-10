TYSON GIVES FINANCIAL BOOST TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

TYSON FRESH MEATS GAVE A FINANCIAL BOOST TO THE SIOUX CITY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

TYSON VICE PRESIDENT DAN HEFFERNAN PRESENTED A $10-THOUSAND DOLLAR CHECK TO THE CLUB:



BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB DIRECTOR ELDON BENSEN SAYS THE DONATION IS CRITICAL TO THE CLUB’S SUCCESS:



THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IS LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET.