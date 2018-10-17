THREE INJURED IN NEBRASKA SCHOOL BUS CRASH

Authorities say three students were injured when a semitrailer ran into the rear of their school bus in northeast Nebraska Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. after the bus stopped at a railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 20 near Osmond.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck struck the bus from behind as the bus began to cross the tracks.

The patrol says three of the 25 students on the bus were taken to Osmond General Hospital, and one of the three then was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The truck driver has been identified as 62-year-old Allen Lambrecht, of Beemer.

The bus driver is 60-year-old Larry Eilers, of Lynch.

The patrol says neither was injured.