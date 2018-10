SANDERS TO HOLD CAMPAIGN RALLY FOR J.D. SCHOLTEN

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS IS COMING TO SIOUX CITY THIS SATURDAY FOR A CAMPAIGN EVENT.

THE U.S. SENATOR FROM VERMONT WILL HOLD A RALLY FOR 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE J.D. SCHOLTEN ON THE CAMPUS OF MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT EPPLEY AUDITORIUM AT 4:30PM SATURDAY WITH THE RALLY SET TO BEGIN AT 5:30PM.

THE EVENT IS ONE OF SEVERAL IOWA APPEARANCES SANDERS IS MAKING TO SUPPORT SCHOLTEN.

THEY WILL ALSO TAKE PART IN EVENTS SUNDAY IN FORT DODGE AND AMES.