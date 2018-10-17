REYNOLDS & HUBBELL SQUARE OFF IN SECOND GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell met in Sioux City Wednesday night for their second of three scheduled debates.

Each candidate made a 90 second opening statement in the debate sponsored by Quincy Media at Morningside College, and then took questions from a media panel from the Quincy stations.

Reynolds touted Iowa’s strong economy and what’s been accomplished since she took over for former governor Terry Branstad:

Hubbell often criticized Reynolds during the debate over the state budget and tax breaks given to large corporations:

Reynolds countered with how tax breaks helped bring major employers to the state, including here in Siouxland:

Hubbell continued with another major campaign point that Iowa’s privatization of Medicaid has been a disaster;

But when asked to name two specific things he would change and how to pay for a new health program, Hubbell gave no direct answer.

Reynolds says the old system based on the federal health care act was not sustainable:

Governor Reynolds reaffirmed her support of the heartbeat bill and opposition to late term abortions.

Hubbell drew applause from some of the crowd when he announced he supported Roe Vs Wade:

Reynolds kept Hubbell on the defensive much of the debate, and he often used half of his time to respond to previous topics he wanted to expound on at more length.

The final debate between the two candidates will be early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Audio courtesy KTIV/Quincy Media

Photos by Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal