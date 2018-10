HUBBELL & REYNOLDS TO DEBATE AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TONIGHT

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell meet in Sioux City tonight for their second “live” debate.

Reynolds says Hubbell didn’t seem to be having much fun at their first face-to-face debate.

Hubbell says he has a different approach to debating.

Tonight’s debate will be held in Eppley Auditorium on the Morningside College campus at 7 p.m.

The final debate between the two candidates will be early Sunday morning in Davenport.