FIRE CAUSES MINOR DAMAGE AT KIRK HANSON LITTLE LEAGUE PARK

FIRE CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO THE CONCESSION AND EQUIPMENT BUILDING LOCATED AT KIRK HANSON PARK IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FIRE RIGS WERE DISPATCHED JUST BEFORE 8:30AM:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS POLICE ARE QUESTIONING SUSPECTS WHO MAY HAVE STARTED THE FIRE.