SIOUX CITY INMATE DIES IN APPARENT SUICIDE

A Sioux City man serving a 30-year prison term has died in an apparent suicide.

31-year-old Matthew Earl Rausch was pronounced dead Monday night at the Unity Point Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Rausch had been serving two consecutive 15-year convictions for the crime of Habitual Offender- Burglary and other crimes from Woodbury County.

He began his current sentence on July 25th.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is conducting an investigation of Rausch’s death and an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.