SEABOARD TRIUMPH SENDS MEALS TO HURRICANE VICTIMS

Two truckloads of Prairie Fresh pork from Sioux City are on the way to hurricane victims in Panama City, Florida.

The trucks departed the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork processing plant at 6:30am this (Tuesday) morning.

The effort is to support Operation BBQ Relief in providing hot barbecue meals to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

O-B-R expects to serve nearly 40,000 meals a day this week at its two deployment sites located in Panama City and Tallahassee, Florida.

The two truckloads will supply about 220,000 hot barbecue meals when cooked.

