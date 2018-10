A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY RESTAURANT HAS APPARENTLY CLOSED ITS DOORS.

MCCARTHY AND BAILEY’S IRISH PUB LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 5TH AND PEARL STREETS CLOSED MONDAY.

THE BUSINESS PHONE LINE TO THE PUB HAS BEEN DISCONNECTED.

THE BUILDING REMAINED DARK TUESDAY EVENING WITH NO SIGNS POSTED REGARDING THE CLOSURE.

CALLS PLACED BY KSCJ NEWS TO THE OWNER OF THE BUSINESS HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED.