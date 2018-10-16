Even though the federal legislation Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was backing to cut prescription drug costs failed, he says the idea may still become reality.

OC……..of a car. :13

Reports say the average American sees nine direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads every day.

Grassley says everything should be up-front in those ads.

OC………..don’t like that. :13

Drug-makers spent more than six-billion dollars last year on those ads, which Grassley says drive up health care costs by steering patients toward more expensive, often-unnecessary medications.

Grassley favors forcing pharmaceutical companies to provide pricing information in their ads.

OC…….without our amendment. :16

Knowing the U-S Senate has his back, Grassley says the secretary wants to force drug companies to put prices on their ads.

OC………..more accordingly. :15

Studies show patients are more likely to ask their doctor for a specific brand-name drug, and doctors are more likely to prescribe one, when they have been the subject of direct marketing.

Most countries have banned Direct To Consumer prescription drug advertising, with the U-S and New Zealand being the only two developed countries that allow it.