DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS HAVE NEW RESOURCES FOR HELP

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Kevin Hall of the Iowa Secretary of State’s office says five-hundred victims of domestic abuse, stalking and human trafficking are utilizing the state-run address confidentiality program.

An estimated 29-thousand Iowans will seek help this year to escape a violent domestic or dating relationship.

A coalition of groups including the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence have partnered on a website called share-their-story-dot-net.

It invites survivors and their families and friends to explain how domestic violence has directly impacted individual Iowans.

The share-their-story website also features links to groups offering services to those seeking help.