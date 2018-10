UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY FORUM TO ADDRESS CYBER BULLYING

THE ANNUAL PUBLIC FORUM PARTNERING SIOUX CITY POLICE WITH UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY TAKES PLACE TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THIS YEAR’S FORUM CENTERS ON “CYBER BULLYING” AND WILL DEAL WITH TACKLING THE CHALLENGES THAT SOCIAL MEDIA BULLYING PRESENTS TO CHILDREN AND ADULTS.

CITY POLICE WILL HAVE A PRESENTATION ON THE TOPIC AND A PANEL OF COMMUNITY LEADERS WILL THEN DISCUSS THE PROBLEM WITH LOCAL RESIDENTS.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.