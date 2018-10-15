TWO ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT AND DAMAGE TO SOUTH SIOUX GOLF COURSE

Two suspects are in custody in Dakota County after they allegedly vandalized the Covington Links Golf Course Monday.

South Sioux Police attempted a traffic stop Monday morning, but the suspect vehicle fled, driving onto the golf course and causing a lot of damage.

The vehicle stopped when the driver couldn’t find a way out of the golf course and the driver and passenger fled into a nearby cornfield on foot.

Police used a drone to search for the suspects, eventually capturing the passenger, identified as Tammy L. Huffman.

She was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

The driver, identified as Dexter No Ear, was apprehended by Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies.

No Ear was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, felony criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, stop sign violation, expired registration and driving under suspension.

Photo courtesy KMEG