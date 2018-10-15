TRAN WALKER MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED

The trial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another young man to death has been continued to next year.

Prosecuting and defense attorneys both requested another delay in the trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker.

His trial had been set to begin Tuesday but will now take place February 19th.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He is charged in the Morningside stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual friend, 18 -year-old Felipe Negron Junior in January.

Walker remains held on one million dollars bond in the Woodbury County Jail.