THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST ANDERSEN FARMS, THE COMPANY WHOSE GRAIN ELEVATOR EXPLODED ON MAY 29TH.

THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THAT ANDERSEN FARMS HAS FAILED AND/OR REFUSED TO REPAY SOUTH SIOUX CITY OVER $120-THOUSAND DOLLARS THAT THE CITY SPENT RESPONDING TO THE DISASTER.

THE CITY SENT THE COMPANY A DETAILED INVOICE LISTING EXPENSES INCLUDING EVACUATING RESIDENTS, MONITORING THE PROPERTY 24/7 FOR SEVERAL DAYS AFTER THE EXPLOSION AND CLOSING STREETS.