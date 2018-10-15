SIOUX CITY MAN FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGED CARJACKING

A Sioux City man is in custody facing multiple charges relating to a carjacking late Monday afternoon.

22-year-old Jerren Moreno is charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree, and Theft 2nd Degree.

Police say Moreno allegedly approached a woman at 55 West Clifton Avenue and demanded money.

She told police the suspect then assaulted her and took her vehicle.

Woodbury County Deputies located the vehicle near Correctionville and took Moreno into custody at that time.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $13,300 bond.